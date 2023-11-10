Live Updates: The annual Baltimore City Veterans Day Parade 2023

Live Updates: The annual Baltimore City Veterans Day Parade 2023get the free app
Military veterans will be honored on Friday with a parade through Baltimore.
The annual Baltimore City Veterans Day Parade starts at noon at the Washington Monument, on North Charles Street, and will end at the War Memorial Plaza, on Holliday Street.
The Grand Marshal of the Veterans Day Parade will be Maj. Gen. Janeen Birchead, the Adjutant General of the Maryland National Guard. She is the only African-American woman leading a state military in the nation.
Mayor Brandon Scott will march alongside dignitaries, veterans and military personnel. Maryland Gov. Wes Moore will also be walking the route.
Road closures and parking restrictions in place
Streets Downtown will be closed to through traffic along the parade route starting at approximately 9 a.m. with detours and parking restrictions in effect.
Those attending the parade should arrive early and use public parking facilities in the surrounding areas.
All posted parking restrictions will be strictly enforced and vehicles parked in violation will be ticketed and towed.
Click here for a list of traffic modifications taking effect.