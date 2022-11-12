Veterans Day Parade returns to Baltimore after pandemic pause

BALTIMORE -- The Veterans Day Parade returned to Baltimore on Friday for the first time since 2019. People of all ages marched through the rain from Baltimore's Washington Monument to the War Memorial Plaza on Holliday Street in honor of our veterans.

Mayor Brandon Scott said, "We wanted to bring this parade back post Covid rain or shine to honor our veterans, those who risked their lives for our freedom, who went to war, who served in whatever branch of the military they served in, for us."

Cub Scouts, Hunter and Chase Wallace of Baltimore told WJZ their grandfather is a veteran. The brothers were excited to march in the parade with their Troop.

"We saw the Army and lots of fun stuff," said Hunter.

"And the Air Force!" said Chase.

Mayor Scott marched alongside dignitaries, veterans, and military personnel. The parade also featured Baltimore City Public Schools JROTC programs.

"To have the young people who aspire to do the same be the folks leading this parade, it means so much to our veterans because we want to show them how much we honor, love and respect them," Mayor Scott said.

Dale Gardner, with the Fire Brigade Pipes and Drums of Greater Baltimore, said it was an honor to play the bagpipes for the parade as they arrived at the Plaza.

"Bagpipes are actually considered to be a weapon of war. They were used in World War One especially, to rouse the troops up and to marshal the troops," Gardner said.

The parade closed with a wreath-laying ceremony at The Black Soldiers Memorial.

The symbolic moment was accompanied by a Traditional playing of TAPS by Connor Wright with Bugles Across America.

"It's a moment of silent reflection on those who gave their lives to serve and protect us all," said Wright.

"Today is the day to thank our veterans," said Gardner.

Hunter and Chase Wallace said in unison, "Thank you veterans for everything that you do!"