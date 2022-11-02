Here are Veterans Day discounts and offers in the Baltimore area this year

BALTIMORE -- Veterans Day is just around the corner, and the holiday promises plenty of deals to veterans, active duty military members and their families.

Veterans Day is Friday, Nov. 11.

National chains and attractions are offering plenty of discounts, and many of them have outposts in the Baltimore area. Some local institutions have offers, too. Here are a few of them:

Food

Fogo de Chao

If you want to celebrate in style, this Brazilian steakhouse is offering 50% off to veterans and 10% off to up to three of their guests. The restaurant has locations in Baltimore's Inner Harbor and Bethesda.

Hard Rock Cafe

This Rock and Roll themed chain is offering a free Legendary Steak Burger to both active-duty and retired military, along with 15% off anything else. The restaurant has an outpost on the Inner Harbor's waterfront, near the National Aquarium.

Starbucks

Active-duty service members, reservists, veterans and military spouses can get a free tall hot brewed coffee at participating Starbucks. There are 257 Starbucks locations in Maryland.

Mission BBQ

This military-themed restaurant whose motto is "Proudly Serving Those Who Serve," is offering a free sandwich to veterans and active duty military on Veterans Day.

Olive Garden

Olive Garden is offering a special menu of free entrees to veterans and active-duty service members on Veterans Day. Yes, that includes the breadsticks.

Attractions

National Aquarium

Not necessarily a Veterans Day discount, but consider this a reminder that the National Aquarium offers special on-site ticket pricing of $34.95 for guests with active military ID.

National Parks

All National Park Service sites that charge an entrance fee will offer free admission to all visitors on Veterans Day. Of the 423 national parks in the United States, Maryland has 18, including Assateague Island, Catoctin Mountain, Harpers Ferry and Fort McHenry.

More Discounts

Maryland Transit Administration

The Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration is offering free transit rides for all U.S. military veterans, active-duty military and members of the National Guard and Reserves on Veterans Day

Target

Retail giant Target is offering veterans and their families a 10% discount off the guest's full basket. Guests must demonstrate eligibility by registering at www.target.com/circle/military. There are 40 Target stores in Maryland.

Ikea

Is there any other furniture warehouse known for its food? Ikea is offering free meals to all with a Military ID on Veterans Day.

Bed Bath & Beyond

The home goods retailer is offering 25% off any in-store purchase to active-duty U.S. military, vets and spouses.

Is there a local offer you think should be on this list? Email us at Newsroom@WJZ.com