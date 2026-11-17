In a matter of weeks, Vanessa Atterbeary will officially start her term as the Howard County Executive.

The work in her transition into the office, though, is well underway. Atterbeary unveiled Tuesday who's leading the effort, as well as the areas she'll be focusing on.

She said the priorities are centered around what came up in her conversations while campaigning, also stressing a "customer service" mindset with her team's approach.

"Whether they were at meet-and-greets, whether they were at roundtables, whether they were at forums...whether it was a one-on-one meeting with me and someone -- these were the issues that were on top of minds with folks who live in Howard County," Atterbeary said.

"One Howard"

Atterbeary is dubbing her transition phase as "One Howard," wanting to send the message all Howard County residents' opinions and desires matter to her.

As she told WJZ in the past, former County Executive Ken Ulman and outgoing councilman Opel Jones are chairing the transition team.

State Sen. Guy Guzzone was unveiled as an honorary chair.

Atterbeary said each one represents a different level of government and a wealth of experience.

"That together is the trifecta that has a great viewpoint," she said. "How to shape the administration, possibly going to do some restructuring, so that we make sure we're taking care of all of our residents and that we're efficient and productive."

120 people are part of the transition team, with each person part of one of 11 committees:

Administration

Economic Development

Education

Environment

Health and Human Services

Housing

County Planning and Infrastructure

Public Safety

Quality of Life

Students

Technology and Innovation

A final report of all of the committees' findings is slated to be delivered to Atterbeary sometime in January.

Ulman not only helped with the transition of previous County Executive Calvin Ball, he also helped with the transition of Gov. Wes Moore.

With four new members on Howard County Council as well, Ullman said there's a big opportunity for the county to excel.

"You're gonna have differences, and you should," Ullman said. "You really got elected to share a vision to strengthen this county to make sure we stay committed to our core values. That's what this transition is gonna be about."

Guzzone also served on the transition team for Ball.

Atterbeary's transition team is still accepting help. If you want to take part, you can get in touch with them here.

Celebrating the new Howard County Executive

While Atterbeary stressed it's all about the work in this period, she said there will be times to celebrate.

There will be a free community celebration at the Harriet Tubman Cultural Center at 5 p.m. on Dec. 6. Before then, she said her team will be spending that day with community service.

Atterbeary will be sworn in the next day, Dec. 7, at her alma mater, Atholton High School.