Crime

Vaccaro's Italian Pastry Shop in Little Italy broken into, robbed early Friday

BALTIMORE-- Vaccaro's, a pastry shop in Baltimore's Little Italy, was broken into early Friday, police confirmed.

The robbery happened around 3:50 a.m. in the 200 block of Albemarle Street.

Police said four male suspects in dark clothing threw a rock through the glass door, went inside and stole an unknown amount of property.

No arrests have been made, according to police.

November 18, 2022

