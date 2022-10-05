Watch CBS News
Vacant house collapses on man in East Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Firefighters spent part of Tuesday evening trying to rescue a man trapped inside a two-story house that had collapsed on him, according to the local firefighters' union.

A fire department spokesperson later confirmed that the house was vacant and in bad condition before it collapsed on the man.

Firefighters sent a special team to the house to remove the person from the basement, union officials said.

An ambulance took the man to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries, the spokesperson said.

They were able to pull him out in under 30 minutes, according to the spokesperson.

WJZ will continue to update this developing story. 

First published on October 4, 2022 / 8:12 PM

