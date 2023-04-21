Gov. Moore announces Maryland's commitment 100% clean energy by 2035

BALTIMORE — Maryland Gov. Wes Moore announced on Friday an ambitious plan to achieve 100% clean energy by 2035—a move that is expected to create significant economic opportunities.

Speaking at TradePoint Atlantic, Moore emphasized the state's commitment to action.

"This is a very clear statement to our entire state, that we are moving fast, that we are going to be bold, and we are going to have 6.2 million people that are going to be participants in that boldness," Moore said.

Execution of the plan would position Maryland as a leader in offshore wind energy in the United States. Moore said he envisions a 21st-century economy driven by Maryland wind power.

As part of the plan, Moore signed the 'Promoting Offshore Wind Energy Resources Act' and secured the offshore wind manufacturing yard at Sparrows Point in Baltimore with the support of Maryland lawmakers.

Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) highlighted the significance of the move.

"This will be the staging area for the deployment of a huge amount of offshore wind energy, right off the shores of our state of Maryland," he said.

The goal is to generate more electricity offshore, targeting 100% clean energy by 2035.

"This is a proud day; it's not just a groundbreaking, it's the movement for the future of where we can be as a nation," Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.).

Wind energy developer Orsted will use TradePoint Atlantic as a hub to create materials and help Maryland achieve its goal of 8.5 gigawatts of offshore wind energy.

The partnership is expected to create over 15,000 jobs.