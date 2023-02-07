Watch CBS News
'Unsubstantiated threat' at Milford Mill Academy under investigation

BALTIMORE -- A threat at a Baltimore County high school Tuesday morning is under investigation, police said. 

Officers responded around 9 a.m. to Milford Mill Academy for a reported threat, but the threat was found to be unsubstantiated. 

The incident will remain under investigation, police said. The nature of the threat was not immediately known. 

February 7, 2023

