'Unsubstantiated threat' at Milford Mill Academy under investigation
BALTIMORE -- A threat at a Baltimore County high school Tuesday morning is under investigation, police said.
Officers responded around 9 a.m. to Milford Mill Academy for a reported threat, but the threat was found to be unsubstantiated.
The incident will remain under investigation, police said. The nature of the threat was not immediately known.
