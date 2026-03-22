Unseasonably warm Sunday before overnight storms

Happy Sunday, Maryland!

It'll be a quiet and warm day across the board. Storms develop late tonight/early Monday morning. There is a low chance that a few neighborhoods could see severe weather. Some showers are expected during the morning commute.

Summer-like Sunday

Sunday morning started off quiet with temperatures in the 40s. With sunshine and winds coming from the south, temperatures soar for most of the area. This afternoon will feel more like what you may expect around Memorial Day, not two days after the Spring Equinox.

Normal highs for mid to late March are still in the mid-50s. Temperatures in the 70s to low 80s will be widespread across the state today.

Not everyone will be that warm today, however. Right along the Bay, temperatures peak in the 60s this afternoon.

It's a great day to get out and enjoy since we'll be dry through the daylight hours for most of the state. A few clouds mix overhead but rain isn't expected until after sunset.

Showers and storms early Monday

A cold front moves through late Sunday into Monday morning. This will be the catalyst for our next round of rain and storms. The front moves in from the north and crosses Maryland from north to south tonight into Monday morning.

Some of these storms could try to be severe. So we've marked Monday as a possible WJZ Alert Day. The risk for severe weather is low - a level 1 and 2 risk (out of a 5 tier system). That means we have the possibility for an isolated storm to become severe away from the Pennsylvania state line. Along the state line with Pennsylvania, there is a level 2 risk for severe weather so only a few storms may become severe. Not everyone in the level 1 or level 2 risk will see severe weather tonight/early Monday.

Although the risk for severe weather is on the lower side, the risk is not zero. Thankfully, many people will be indoors when the highest risk of storms moves through early on Monday morning. Damaging wind gusts and hail are both possible with the strongest storms.

Any storms appear to lose strength as they move southward through our state through the early morning hours. However, rain may still be around once people begin to head out on the roads and kids head to the bus stops Monday morning. Plan ahead for a potentially wet commute.

Rain doesn't stick around all day. We could see some clearing later in the morning into the afternoon behind the cold front.

Monday will also have breezy and gusty winds with gusts around 30 mph possible.

Drying out this week

The middle of the week will be mainly dry. A few showers are possible later in the day on Thursday.

Right now, the outlook for Orioles' opening day looks good. High temperatures on Thursday reach the low 60s after Tuesday and Wednesday only warm into the 50s.

A higher chance for showers moves in on Friday with a cold front.