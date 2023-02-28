University of Maryland honors Thurgood Marshall with naming of campus building

BALTIMORE - Capping off Black History Month, the University of Maryland celebrated the naming of Thurgood Marshall Hall.

The university in College Park named its public policy building to honor the country's first Black Supreme Court Justice.

"I get goose bumps when I see the name on this building, not only because of the recognition of his leadership and accomplishments that he and so many that he and so many brought to bar, but it is what it means for the future," said Thurgood Marshall Jr.

Marshall, a Baltimore native and civil rights activist, played a major role in breaking barriers for students of color, including the desegregation of the University of Maryland.

"We take one more step to ensuring something very important, that we never go back, that we keep pushing for equity, justice and for our humanity," said Jay A. Perman, Chancellor of the University System of Maryland.

The newly-built 70,000-square foot facility is equipped with state of the art classrooms, ensuring future leaders have access to quality education and a world opportunities.

"We have been working to embed the strength and vibrancy of our diversity into the fabric of our campus," said University of Maryland President Darryll J. Pines.

"Its an honor to be able to pursue those opportunities and to be in a place where we really honoring that legacy of creating change and being progressive," said Shivani Sidh, a University of Maryland public policy student.

For Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, and so many others, this moment represents Marshall's unwavering dedication justice and equality.

"A legacy that continues to live, give, we continue to benefit from and aspire to be," Gov. Moore said.