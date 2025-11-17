University of Maryland class locks up all technology, but even students approve

Across the nation, we've seen a growing number of cellphone bans in school districts, including in the Greater Baltimore region.

But you rarely hear about it at the university level.

A class at the University of Maryland in College Park has been trying it out this semester.

However, it goes further than cellphones. It requires students to put away all of their technology.

The professor and the students say it's been changed for the better.

Putting it all away

At first, Sara Herald's Strategies for Innovation in Entrepreneurship (SMLP) class seems like any other. In the session WJZ attended, students used their laptops and phones to take a quiz.

But as soon as they're done, it all gets put away. Laptops are put in backpacks, while phones and smartwatches are put in Yonder pouches.

Yonder pouches are magnetic locking pouches that have been used by school districts nationwide, as well as at events like comedy shows and concerts.

Herald, director of UMD's Southern Management Leadership Program (SMLP), saw she had the budget for the pouches over the summer. After testing them out on juniors coming into SMLP, she decided to try it out on a class.

She said technology has just gotten too distracting.

"They are in class, they're ready to go, and all of a sudden you see them just glance down at their wrist and quickly try to swipe up a notification to get it to go away," Herald said. "Even that small distraction takes them out of the learning zone and makes it very hard for them to immediately plug back in."

Hearld said her class didn't think she was serious at first, and it was a bit of an adjustment for students.

That was definitely the case for Kaylee Mendoza-Diaz and Isai Castillo, who are both UMD seniors.

"I think it was a little weird, and I found myself thinking that I had my watch on or my phone," Mendoza-Diaz said. "I would hear the buzz and I would reach [for my phone], and then I'm just like, wait, my phone is locked up. I don't even know where this buzz is coming from."

Castillo said, "It's definitely an unfamiliar feeling, especially after having my phone for a very long time of my life."

The benefits of lock-up

While it was weird at first, Castillo and Mendoza-Diaz say the lack of technology has made the in-class discussions more fruitful. It's also made it easier for them to connect with their classmates on a deeper level.

SMLP is a transfer program for Montgomery College and Prince George's Community College.

"[The environment] makes me want to reach out to [my classmates] that I haven't necessarily spoken with throughout the past couple of years to really get to know them on a different type of level," Castillo said.

But Castillo and Mendoza-Diaz say the class has shown how much they don't need their phones in general.

"My first year at the University of Maryland, my average screentime...was like six-seven hours," Mendoza-Diaz said. "Now it's three hours, and it usually lessens [more]. I've been able to be more proactive and more productive in my own personal life and my school life."

"When I do wanna focus on work, the first thing that comes to my mind is, let me get my phone out of here," Castillo added.

Herald said she knows not every class can be tech-independent. But she adds the benefits are clear as day.

"I certainly can say it has been a huge success for me, and if anybody is even remotely curious about it, I really encourage them to take the plunge," Herald said.

If a student needs to have access to their phone, or if they have a learning plan that requires tech, Herald said they are accommodated.