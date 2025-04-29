1 dead after 6 people hit by vehicle near University of Delaware; road closed, officials say

At least 1 dead, 1 hurt after vehicle hits multiple people near University of Delaware in Newark

At least one person is dead and another was taken to the hospital after a vehicle hit six people near the University of Delaware's campus on Tuesday afternoon, according to officials.

At around 4:45 p.m., police in Newark, Delaware, said road closures are in effect in the area of East Main Street starting at South Chapel Street due to a collision. Newark police later described the collision as a "serious crash involving pedestrians" near the area of East Main and Haines streets.

Newark Mayor Travis McDermott confirmed to CBS News Philadelphia that six people in total were hit by the vehicle.

The crash happened near several downtown businesses, including a Chipotle, a Five Guys, a dumpling restaurant and a bar and grill. The downtown section is a popular area for students to grab a bite to eat.

Chopper 3 was over the scene, where a crowd of people was gathered outside on the street.

Witnesses told CBS News Philadelphia they saw a white U-Haul van speeding down Main Street when it hit two people. The witnesses said they also saw the driver being detained.

In an announcement, the University of Delaware said there is no ongoing danger to the campus community. The university also provided a list of resources for students looking for support. However, it's unclear at this time if any of the crash victims were students at the university.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and seek alternate routes as authorities respond to the crash. Newark police said the roadway will likely be closed for a long time as the police department's Traffic Unit investigates the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated.