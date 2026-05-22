Cecil County's sole birthing center to close in late June

Mothers-to-be in Cecil County are left making new plans to deliver their babies, after the county's only birthing center announced it will be closing its doors.

Union Hospital in Elkton, which is run by ChristianaCare, announced Tuesday they will be closing the Family Birth Center on June 30th.

"I'm going to possibly have a complete stranger possibly deliver my baby," said first-time mom-to-be Kasey Conner.

It's a nightmare come true for Conner, who has spent her entire pregnancy trying to prepare for baby Anthony's arrival at the beginning of July.

"I did a whole tour of the maternity ward that they completely redid. Like I said, I've built relationships with these people, and I know them personally now. And now, within my last two months, I have to just completely throw that out the window," said Conner.

She was one of many pregnant women to find out this week that the birthing center at ChristianaCare's Union Hospital in Elkton will close at the end of June.

"They could have possibly waited longer to do this and give people a heads up, that would be one thing. But to give you a month's notice is ridiculous," said Conner.

Workforce shortages

In a release from the hospital, they blame the decision on an aging community and workforce shortages.

They said in the statement, "For labor and delivery needs, patients will have options to choose care at a neighboring site, including Christiana Hospital, located 13 miles away."

But Cecil County Executive Adam Streight says that's exactly the problem.

"There are a significant portion of Maryland Medicaid patients whose Medicaid is not accepted in Delaware hospitals," said Streight.

Union Hospital in Elkton is the only hospital in Cecil County, so patients will now have to drive upwards of 40 minutes to Delaware, or close to an hour to Upper Chesapeake Hospital in Harford County to deliver.

"...we feel a little betrayed."

Streight says they heard rumors about the potential closure, but ChristianaCare dodged their calls until the last second.

"To be honest with you, we feel a little betrayed. Particularly with the lack of communication, the lack of coordination, and now we're left holding the bag," said Streight.

Streight says 31 providers, including two physicians and 26 nurses, will lose their jobs due to the closure.

He promises he is working hard to find a solution that serves the people in his county.

"We are going to fight like hell to find a solution," said Streight.

Public hearing scheduled for June 11

As for Conner, despite her apprehension, she plans to deliver at Christiana Hospital.

She hopes for a solution, if not in time for her, hopefully in time for the other women in Cecil County.

"I definitely wish there was more maternal healthcare because this is what makes people not want to have babies or move here because they keep taking everything away," said Conner.

A public hearing to discuss the closure and possible solutions is scheduled for June 11th.

It will be held at 5 pm at the Comfort Inn at 1 Center Dr, North East, MD 21901.