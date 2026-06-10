Undocumented immigrant arrested in Harford County on rape, sexual abuse of minor charges

An undocumented immigrant from El Salvador was arrested in Harford County on charges of rape and sexual abuse of a minor following a 12-month investigation, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Yerlis Efrain Alvarez-Alvarez, 32, has been charged with three counts of second-degree rape, three counts of sexual abuse of a minor, and three counts of third-degree sex offense. He is being held at the Harford County Detention Center.

Alvarez-Alvarez is under a final order of removal, which is an order by an immigration judge that he can be deported.

The U.S. Marshals Service was assisted by the FBI, Homeland Security Investigations, Harford County Sheriff's Office, and many other federal and state law enforcement agencies.

"This arrest is the result of an intensive investigation," said Patrick Brennan, the Acting Commander of the U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force in Baltimore. "The United States Marshals Service is committed to improving public safety. We could not be as effective as we are without partner agencies like Homeland Security Investigations and the Harford County Sheriff's Office."

CBS News Baltimore reached out to Alvarez-Alvarez's attorney for comment.

Alvarez-Alvarez arrested in Harford County

Alvarez-Alvarez was taken into custody on June 5 without incident at a home off S. Tollgate Road in Bel Air, Maryland.

According to court documents, Alvarez-Alvarez is accused of committing his crimes between 2021 and 2024. He is being held at the Harford County Detention Center without bond.

"As alleged, Yerlis Efrain Alvarez Alvarez preyed on children and other vulnerable members of our community, carrying out sexual assaults that shatter the sense of safety every family deserves," Special Agent in Charge Akil Baldwin for HSI Maryland said.

"Partnerships between local law enforcement and our federal counterparts are paramount to protecting our citizens and keeping our communities safe," Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler added.