Undercover police impersonator tricks driver, steals wallet in Anne Arundel County

BALTIMORE - A man pretended to be an undercover police officer to rob a driver early Saturday in Anne Arundel County.

Police said a robbery happened around 1 a.m. in the 100 block of Crain Highway North in Glen Burnie.

There, a person sitting in his car was approached by a man wearing green sweatpants, a black sweatshirt with white print and a black skull cap.

He told the person in the car that he was an undercover police officer and requested to check the license.

According to police, as the person in the car grabbed his wallet, the fake police officer stole the wallet and took off on foot toward Baltimore-Annapolis Boulevard.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-222-6135 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700.  

