Under Armour moving global headquarters to Baltimore Peninsula next week

Under Armour's long-awaited move into a new global headquarters in South Baltimore will begin next week, President and CEO Kevin Plank told investors Thursday morning.

The company's arrival to the five-story, 280,000-square-foot building is a watershed moment for the Baltimore Peninsula, the ambitious development project that's been almost a decade in the making. Development officials have pointed to Under Armour's move as the event to tip the scales of the development and hasten the openings of other businesses and restaurants.

