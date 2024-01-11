Watch CBS News
Unconscious person rescued from house fire in East Baltimore

Unconscious person rescued from house fire in East Baltimore 00:23

BALTIMORE -- One person has been hospitalized after they were pulled out of a house that was on fire Thursday, according to fire officials.

Firefighters were sent to the 1900 block of Sherwood Avenue to investigate a report of a fire on Thursday night, fire officials said.

Once there, they found smoke and fire conditions at an occupied home. They extinguished flames in a second-floor bedroom, which had damaged the contents of that room, according to fire officials.

They found an unconscious person in the bathroom, removed that person from the house, and handed them over to paramedics, fire officials said.

An ambulance took that person to a local hospital, according to fire officials.

The fire is under investigation, fire officials said.

