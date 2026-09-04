Not those Terps: UMD threatens legal action against cannabis product company over nameNot those Terps: UMD threatens legal action against cannabis product company over name

When Ken Fry worked with a designer to create a logo for this company, he had a few requests.

He wanted something red, to evoke successful brands like Coca-Cola. And he wanted a vintage-style font, to project long-standing credibility. Fry's company, Terps USA, sells terpene spray used to enhance the flavor and aroma of cannabis products, and he wanted to make sure the logo looked classic and trusted.

But this summer, that logo came under fire from a better-known Terps brand.

The University of Maryland, College Park, sent Terps USA a cease-and-desist letter this summer demanding Fry abandon the logo design, rename his company and give up his trademark, which was approved in 2021. In the letter, lawyers for UMD said Terps USA "dilutes the value" of the nickname that college sports fans use for the Maryland Terrapins.

This story by Ellie Wolfe continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Not those Terps: UMD threatens legal action against cannabis product company over name