University of Maryland among campuses hit by false active shooter reports

The University of Maryland says it is one of nearly 20 colleges and universities nationwide that have recently received false reports of active shooters, the university's police department said in an announcement Tuesday.

A UMD Advisory was sent to our campus community about a false report of campus incident that occurred earlier this morning.



To view the campus wide email, visit https://t.co/IHABxSeqri pic.twitter.com/cOOBBaLw6x — UMD Police Dept. (@UMPD) September 2, 2025

University officials said that at 4:17 a.m. Tuesday, Prince George's County Public Safety Communications notified them about a report of gunfire near McKeldin Library.

An officer who was already patrolling McKeldin Mall did not see anything suspicious, and UMD's gunshot detection system did not register any shots. No calls about gunfire came in from community members.

The university determined the call was a false report.

"In recent weeks, there has been an increase of false active shooter reports targeting institutions of higher education across the country. Approximately 20 colleges and universities have been impacted," UMD said in a statement.

Students and staff are urged to report suspicious behavior to the University of Maryland Police Department at 301-405-3333 or through the UMD Guardian app.

Rise in hoax calls

Last week, the Associated Press reported that more than a dozen campuses had been targeted by hoaxes and false alarms.

Last Monday alone, law enforcement responded to calls about active shooters at the University of Arkansas, Northern Arizona University, Iowa State, Kansas State, the University of Colorado Boulder and the University of New Hampshire, AP reported.

The following day, reports were made at the University of Kentucky, West Virginia University and Central Georgia Technical College.

The rise in hoax calls comes as details continue to emerge from a school shooting in Minneapolis.