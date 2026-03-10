UMBC wins 91-69 over UMass Lowell in America East Conference Tournament

Jah'likai King had 24 points in UMBC's 91-69 win over UMass Lowell in an America East Conference Tournament semifinal on Tuesday night.

No. 1 seed UMBC (23-8) will host No. 2 seed Vermont in title game on Saturday.

King shot 7 of 14 from the field, including 5 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the line for the Retrievers. Anthony Valentine scored 15 points and added three steals. Josh Odunowo had 13 points. Retrievers extended their winning streak to nine games.

Angel Montas led the fourth-seeded River Hawks (15-18) with 20 points. Darrel Yepdo added 15 points for UMass-Lowell. Austin Green, Shawn Simmons II and Xavier Spencer scored 11 points apiece. Green grabbed 10 rebounds.

UMBC took the lead with 14:55 left in the first half and did not trail again. King scored 14 points in the first half to help put the Retrievers up 43-29 at the break.