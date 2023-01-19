Watch CBS News
Sports

UMBC loses to UMass Lowell 81-75

/ AP

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Abdoul Karim Coulibaly had 24 points in UMass Lowell's 81-75 victory against UMBC on Wednesday night.

Coulibaly also had 11 rebounds for the River Hawks (16-4, 4-2 America East Conference). Max Brooks scored 20 points and added six rebounds. Allin Blunt was 5 of 10 shooting (4 for 8 from distance) to finish with 14 points.

Jarvis Doles led the Retrievers (13-7, 3-2) in scoring, finishing with 17 points and two steals. Yaw Obeng-Mensah added 14 points and 15 rebounds for UMBC. Matteo Picarelli also had 12 points and two steals.

(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

First published on January 18, 2023 / 9:42 PM

© 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.