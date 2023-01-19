UMBC loses to UMass Lowell 81-75
LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Abdoul Karim Coulibaly had 24 points in UMass Lowell's 81-75 victory against UMBC on Wednesday night.
Coulibaly also had 11 rebounds for the River Hawks (16-4, 4-2 America East Conference). Max Brooks scored 20 points and added six rebounds. Allin Blunt was 5 of 10 shooting (4 for 8 from distance) to finish with 14 points.
Jarvis Doles led the Retrievers (13-7, 3-2) in scoring, finishing with 17 points and two steals. Yaw Obeng-Mensah added 14 points and 15 rebounds for UMBC. Matteo Picarelli also had 12 points and two steals.
(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.