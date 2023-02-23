UMBC loses to UMass-Lowell 75-70
BALTIMORE (AP) — Everette Hammond had 19 points and UMass-Lowell beat UMBC 75-70 on Wednesday night.
Hammond was 6 of 11 shooting (5 for 7 from distance) for the River Hawks (23-7, 10-5 America East Conference). Max Brooks scored 13 points and added six rebounds. Allin Blunt shot 3 for 8 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points.
Craig Beaudion finished with 14 points, six assists and four steals for the Retrievers (17-13, 7-8). Colton Lawrence and Matteo Picarelli each had 13 points.
(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.