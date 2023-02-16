UMBC loses to Albany 81-74
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Jonathan Beagle scored 16 points as Albany defeated UMBC 81-74 on Wednesday night.
Beagle added 15 rebounds for the Great Danes (7-21, 2-11 America East Conference). Gerald Drumgoole Jr. scored 16 points and Trey Hutcheson had 14 points. The win snapped a nine-game losing streak for the Great Danes.
The Retrievers (17-11, 7-6) were led in scoring by Matteo Picarelli, who finished with 24 points. Craig Beaudion added 14 points and six assists for UMBC. Jacob Boonyasith also had nine points.
