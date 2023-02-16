Watch CBS News
UMBC loses to Albany 81-74

/ AP

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Jonathan Beagle scored 16 points as Albany defeated UMBC 81-74 on Wednesday night.

Beagle added 15 rebounds for the Great Danes (7-21, 2-11 America East Conference). Gerald Drumgoole Jr. scored 16 points and Trey Hutcheson had 14 points. The win snapped a nine-game losing streak for the Great Danes.

The Retrievers (17-11, 7-6) were led in scoring by Matteo Picarelli, who finished with 24 points. Craig Beaudion added 14 points and six assists for UMBC. Jacob Boonyasith also had nine points.

First published on February 15, 2023 / 10:24 PM

