UMBC loses 75-66 to New Hampshire
DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Clarence O. Daniels II scored 19 points as New Hampshire beat UMBC 75-66 on Saturday.
Daniels added eight rebounds for the Wildcats (12-13, 7-6 America East Conference). Matt Herasme scored 17 points and added six rebounds. Nick Johnson was 5 of 16 shooting, including 3 for 8 from distance, and went 4 for 6 from the line to finish with 17 points, while adding three steals.
Dion Brown led the way for the Retrievers (17-12, 7-7) with 19 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Craig Beaudion added 14 points for UMBC. In addition, Jacob Boonyasith finished with 10 points.
