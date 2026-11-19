As schools across the country celebrate National Education Week, the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, is recognizing the achievements of its first-generation students.

The university says earning a college degree can open doors not only for individuals, but also for their families and entire communities.

About one in three students at UMBC is a first-generation college student, meaning they are the first in their family to navigate the college experience.

University President Valerie Sheares Ashby says these students bring valuable perspectives to campus while preparing to become contributing members of Maryland's workforce and economy.

"We know we are actually uplifting Maryland, like workforce, communities, all of those things," Sheares Ashby said.

Shooting for the moon and the stars

Now a senior at UMBC, Sara Abbas is applying to graduate school with hopes of earning a master's or doctorate degree in computer science. Just a few years ago, she never imagined that path would be possible.

Having grown up in both the United States and Pakistan, Abbas is the first in her family to attend college.

"The younger me would have never expected where I am today," Abbas said. "It certainly was difficult because my parents weren't really aware of the education system overall, so I didn't have really anybody to ask questions or know like how I get into college."

Now a senior at UMBC, Sara Abbas is applying to graduate school with hopes of earning a master's or doctorate degree in computer science. Just a few years ago, she never imagined that path would be possible.

At UMBC, 36% of students are first-generation, with most coming from Maryland. University leaders say education can be a powerful equalizer, creating opportunities for students and their families while strengthening the state's economy.

Sheares Ashby says the university is changing lives by helping students pursue opportunities that may not have been available to previous generations.

"When people say, 'Well, what's the value of a college education?' Let's talk to people whose families are in poverty, or who are first gen, or who have struggled financially their entire lives for generations. I will tell you the value of a degree," Sheares Ashby said.

UMBC celebrated its first-generation students this week, highlighting the resources available to help them succeed. Those resources include a First-Generation Network, which brings students and families together and helps them navigate the different stages of the college process.

The university also offers grants, career services, mental health support and awards specifically tailored to first-generation students.

UMBC also accepts transfer students from every community college in Maryland, providing another pathway to a four-year degree for many first-generation students.

"If you have the aspiration, don't let anything stop you from pursuing it, because there's more help than you can imagine. Not only that, we are honored to help you," Sheares Ashby said.

Abbas earned her associate degree from the Community College of Baltimore County before transferring to UMBC.

Her ambitions reach well beyond the classroom. Since elementary school, Abbas has been fascinated by space travel and rocket launches, an interest sparked by a book she read as a child. Now, she hopes to turn that childhood fascination into a career at NASA.

"I knew I wanted to do something like that, but I feel like I was so young. Like elementary school is a young age. I never knew that I would be able to achieve this," Abbas said.

During college, Abbas has expanded her interests into research involving artificial intelligence and software. She is also helping other transfer and first-generation students navigate college and make the most of their time at UMBC.

Rather than allowing uncertainty to hold her back, Abbas pushed herself to pursue something no one in her family had done before. Along the way, she learned the importance of believing in herself and asking for help when she needs it.

Her advice to other first-generation students is simple: Don't compare your journey to someone else's.

"My advice is, you're not behind. You're just starting from a different point. And to me, that was really helpful when I was starting my journey," Abbas said.