Nearly $11,000 in Ulta Beauty merchandise recovered in Maryland theft scheme

Over $11,000 in Ulta Beauty items have been recovered by Carroll County police officers, following a regional theft scheme.

The Carroll County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) announced the arrests of the suspects via Facebook early Friday morning.

What happened?

According to officers, the incident that led to the recovery took place at the Ulta Beauty located on 6400 Ridge Road in Sykesville, MD.

At 1:07 p.m., deputies were informed that a theft had taken place and some individuals were fleeing in a black Infinity.

Not too long after, a Sykesville officer spotted a vehicle matching the description, driving Southbound on Route 32 towards Howard County.

The officer provided CCSO deputies with the temporary registration tags that were on the vehicle, confirming that it was the group that robbed the store.

Once the registration was obtained, officers found a possible address for the vehicle, which they tracked down to Howard County.

With the assitance of the Howard County Police Department, CCSO's Major Crimes Unit arrived at the address with a search warrant for the address and vehicles.

During the search, deputies found an estimated $11,000 worth of merchandise from both the Sykesville Ulta and other regional locations.

The charges

Dasjanae Teyona Timmons, a 23-year-old with a Jessup address, and Dahmira Monya Laboo, another 23-year-old with a Severn address, were identified as suspects in the crime.

A warrant was obtained for their arrest, charging the pair with:

theft ranging from $1500-$25,000

and organized retail theft.

Both charges are felonies.

Timmons was apprehended on December 17, 2025, taken to Carroll County Central Booking, and served with a warrant.

On January 7, Laboo was taken into custody and served with a warrant.

Police found her in possession of what they believe to be Suboxone, a controlled dangerous substance.

She was then hit with another charge of three counts related to misdemeanor possession, police say.