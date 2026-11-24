Rock band U2 will play a show at Baltimore's M&T Bank Stadium in August, event promoter Live Nation announced on Tuesday.

The Baltimore concert -- which happens on Aug. 20 -- will be one of 15 performances to take place during U2's latest North American tour. The tour is officially called Carnaval De Luz presents: The Greatest Show on Earth World Tour 2027.

Tickets for the concerts will go on sale Dec. 4.

The concerts, bringing together Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr., kick off Aug. 13 in Miami, Florida. Other cities include Atlanta, Chicago, Toronto, Foxborough, Arlington, Los Angeles, Las Vegas and Santa Clara.

The announcement comes one day before U2 headlines the halftime show of the NFL's first-ever Thanksgiving Eve game, live on Netflix from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, said a news release issued by Live Nation. The Green Bay Packers will meet the Los Angeles Rams in the game.

"The tour comes on the heels of the release of U2's critically acclaimed 16th studio album, Carnaval De Luz, which arrived November 13, 2026, on Island Records," the release said. "The band's first album of new material in nine years, Carnaval De Luz marks another creative chapter in U2's remarkable five-decade career, with a collection of 12 new songs exploring themes of spirituality, friendship, freedom and endurance."