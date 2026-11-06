U.S. Rep. Mfume meets with Baltimore leaders on Congress agenda

Days after the midterm election, Congressman Kweisi Mfume gathered faith and community leaders in Baltimore for a conversation on the results and the progress seen within the 7th Congressional District.

Rep. Mfume heard their concerns around healthcare, redistricting and vision for the 120th Congress. They are hoping for change after Tuesday's election put Democrats in control of the House and Senate.

Mfume on Congress' priorities

Congressman Mfume said one priority on the legislative agenda is healthcare after many people lost their Medicare and Medicaid coverage.

"In January, the second part of that kicks in and more people will be kicked off of Medicaid," Mfume said. "It's a bad situation where people who want to see a doctor can't see a doctor. Or they've got a family member that's ill or they've got someone dying in their home. It's the worst thing that could happen anywhere but to have it happen in the wealthiest country in the world is just shameful."

Mfume said Congress is also focused on strengthening voting rights and that accountability with Trump officials is critical. He hopes voters will not only hear Congress' plan but also see their actions.

"There's got to be a point to measure the progress or the lack thereof," he said. "Otherwise, we may have just kept all of the Republicans in the House and Senate. People want a difference."

Redistricting in Maryland

One person questioned how Baltimore would be impacted by redistricting.

"If we expand the number of Democrats in a congressional district, then you almost always have to take them from a district to put them into a new configuration," Mfume said. "If that's the case, most, not every, congressional districts in the Baltimore area, myself and Johnny Olszewski... would lose Democrats because we're creating this other district that you want to make balanced."

His stance is this.

"The mayor has indicated, on the record, that he's fine with redistricting but don't mess with Baltimore city and I feel pretty much the same way," Mfume said.