U.S. Naval Academy plebes to cap their first year with greasy, grueling Herndon Climb

BALTIMORE -- Dozens of U.S. Naval Academy freshman, known as plebes, gathered around a 21-foot-tall obelisk covered in lard Wednesday morning in Annapolis.

Their objective: climb the slippery monument and place a hat on top to mark the end of their first year at the institution.

The Herndon Climb is a Naval Academy tradition that dates back to 1950, the academy says. The monument is named after Commander William Lewis Herndon, who went down with his ship in a hurricane in 1857.

The plebes work together in the event to remove the "dixie cup" hat from atop the obelisk and replace it with an upperclassman's hat. But 200 pounds of lard make the climb a bit difficult.

ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND - MAY 17: Fourth Class Midshipman Chris Paris, 20, of the 28th Company, wears an upperclassmen's hat as he climbs atop his classmates to remove the plebe "dixie cup" hat during the annual Herndon Monument Climb at the U.S. Naval Academy on May 17, 2023 in Annapolis, Maryland. In just over two and a half hours, members of the 2026 midshipmen's class worked to scale the 21-foot greased monument and replace a â€œdixie cupâ€ hat with the upperclassmen hat, signifying the end of their â€œplebeâ€ year. / Getty Images

Last year, it took the class 2 hours, 31 minutes and 51 seconds to complete their objective.

The fasted recorded Herndon Climb time was a minute and 30 seconds in 1972, when no grease was used. The longest recorded time was in four hours and five minutes in 1998, when the dixie cup was glued and taped.

Upon completion, the plebes will have the hard-earned title of fourth class midshipmen.