Watch CBS News
Local News

U.S. Customs, FDA, seize $688k shipment of potentially harmful supplement

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE — U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and U.S. Food and Drug Administration officers sized over 25,000 bottles of a harmful weight-loss supplement, customs said Tuesday.

Officials said that the FDA has not approved the supplement for sale or import into the U.S. 

Packaged as African Black Soap, the boxes actually contained Apetamin, a potentially harmful appetite-stimulating supplement.  

untitled-design-1.png
US. Customs and Border Protection

"According to the FDA, Apetamin is a syrupy concoction that contains cyproheptadine, an antihistamine that requires a physician's prescription in the U.S., the amino acid lysine, and vitamins. Apetamin, which may also be found in pill form, is largely marketed on social media to consumers searching for quick weight gains to help achieve a certain "slim thick" physique," customs said.

The FDA issued a warning to consumers last month, stating that Apetamin can cause a list of adverse effects including disorientation and confusion, hallucinations, convulsions, decreased breath and heart rates, coma and death. 

The shipment originated in Ghana, and which was slated to arrive in Bronx, New York.  No arrests have been made as a result of the seizure. 

First published on May 2, 2023 / 1:50 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.