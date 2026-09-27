Tyler Loop's clutch 56-yard FG lifts Ravens over Cowboys, helps atone for last season's rough end

Tyler Loop sent the Baltimore Ravens home with a stunning victory and then got carried off the field at the Maracana on his jubilant teammates' shoulders.

Loop's 56-yard field goal as time expired gave the Ravens a 34-31 win over the Dallas Cowboys in a back-and-forth thriller in Brazil.

Considering the way last season ended for the second-year kicker, the celebration was even sweeter.

"We've talked a lot about this season at being your best when the best is needed," Loop said. "There's been a lot of adversity, been a lot of stuff that's happened between the end of last season and now."

Loop was wide right on a potential winning 44-yard field goal in a 26-24 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 18 that eliminated the Ravens' from postseason contention. Coach John Harbaugh was fired in the aftermath, ending an 18-year run with the franchise.

The miss led to a lot of soul searching for the 25-year-old Loop, who played in college at Arizona.

"It's been a pleasure to have teammates like these guys and the rest of the locker room stand behind me and support me," Loop said. "It's been a lot of reflection on my side from a spiritual standpoint, that man, football's a gift and it's meant to be enjoyed."

Given another chance to make a winning kick in Rio de Janeiro, Loop was ready.

Lamar Jackson completed a 27-yard pass to Zay Flowers and quickly called a timeout with 1 second left. Then Loop calmly drilled his kick through the uprights with plenty of distance to spare.

Loop sprinted downfield as Jackson and his teammates chased him to celebrate. Jackson eventually tracked down the kicker, slapping hands with him before giving him a bear hug.

"Crazy thing about it — I had no doubt in my mind," Jackson said. "I felt like we had already won. ... I was standing on the sideline like, 'Your legacy starts now,' because I know he's been facing adversity. What a way to start your legacy — in Brazil. He finished the rest. He did it.

"Shout out to special teams. Shout out to Loop."

Loop is 5 of 6 on field goal attempts through three games this season. He has also made all seven of his extra points.

"This is special. It's hard to win in the NFL and we won tonight," Loop said. "But we've got to get back to work. We'll celebrate tonight on the plane, have some fun, but then on Monday, it's time to get ready for the next game."