Two young adults identified in deadly North Baltimore crash

Two young adults killed when car crashes into median strip, flips over in North Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City Police have identified the two adults that died in a one-car crash this weekend.

Officers responded to the wreck that happened in the 1900 block of W. Northern Parkway near Greenhaven Drive on Sunday afternoon.

Around 3:30 p.m., a 2008 Nissan was traveling on W. Northern Parkway when the driver lost control, crashed into the median strip and flipped over several times.

22-year-old Andre Owens, and 23-year-old Kayla Polley died at the scene, according to police.