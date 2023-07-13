Two women injured by gunfire in Dundalk, police say
BALTIMORE - Two women showed up to a hospital after they were shot Thursday morning in Dundalk, police said.
Shortly before 6 a.m., a driver of a car waved down a police officer, saying their friend had been shot and needed medical attention. After arriving at the hospital, another woman was found suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.
Police said both women, who are expected to survive, were shot near Lange Street.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.