Two women injured by gunfire in Dundalk, police say

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Two women showed up to a hospital after they were shot Thursday morning in Dundalk, police said.

Shortly before 6 a.m., a driver of a car waved down a police officer, saying their friend had been shot and needed medical attention. After arriving at the hospital, another woman was found suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

Police said both women, who are expected to survive, were shot near Lange Street.

CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on July 13, 2023 / 5:42 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

