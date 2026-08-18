Two weather winners ahead of late week storms in Maryland

Dry and more comfortable weather returns to Maryland Tuesday and Wednesday. Enjoy it while it lasts, higher humidity along with the chance for a few rounds of showers and storms will begin Thursday and continue through Sunday.

Best weather of the week is Tuesday and Wednesday in Baltimore

Look for a mixture of clouds and sunshine on this Tuesday, with afternoon temperatures reaching the upper 80s. While humidity levels will be lower, there still will be some of it in the air. Expect the heat index to top out around 90° Tuesday afternoon.

Plan on spectacular weather Tuesday evening as the Orioles take on the Yankees at Camden Yards, Oriole Park. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m. Temperatures will start in the middle 80s at the start of the game and then slowly ease into the upper 70s by the late innings.

Wednesday is the winner of the week, with the lowest humidity and plenty of sunshine. Wednesday will top out in the upper 80s to around 90°. Weather for the Yankees @ Orioles looks incredible again Wednesday evening. Temperatures will be nearly identical to Tuesday evening's game.

Rounds of showers and storms return to Maryland late week

A wetter weather pattern returns to Maryland begins Thursday

The first round of showers and storms will develop Thursday. Scattered showers and storms may arrive as early as the morning with more on and off showers and storms during the afternoon and evening hours.

A parade of disturbances will keep rain chances elevated through the weekend. Heavy rain appears to be the greatest risk from these showers and storms, given the tropical moisture that will be in place. Street flooding is possible where the heaviest rain falls. The heaviest rain totals look to fall just to the south and east of Baltimore across southern Maryland and the Atlantic beaches. Stay tuned though as this area of heavier rainfall could shift north.

Muggy weather, with more scattered showers and storms are on the way for this weekend as temperatures trend cooler. Fridy through Sunday afternoon temperatures will stay in the lower to mid-80s.

Better weather should greet the kids that are returning back to school on Monday.