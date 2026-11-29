Two teens were injured in a non-fatal shooting in Edgewood Saturday evening, according to the Harford County Sheriff's Office (HCSO).

Around 6:46 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the 1800 block of Pulaski Highway in Edgewood for a report of a shooting.

At that location, they found a 15-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds to his lower extremities and a 14-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to an upper extremity, police said.

Deputies provided medical aid and stabilized the victims, who were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives determined that before the shooting, the victims were walking in the area when an altercation involving another group occurred, according to police.

The exact circumstances and motive regarding the shootings remain under investigation, which the HCSO Criminal Investigations Division has taken over.

Detectives and investigators from the HCSO's Forensic Services Unit are conducting a canvas of the area for witnesses and evidence.

The HCSO is asking that anyone with additional information contact Detective Ross at 443-409-3555.