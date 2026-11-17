Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with multiple commercial robberies in Baltimore County, police say.

Police first encountered the suspects -- aged 16 and 18 -- after responding to a report of two individuals checking vehicle door handles in the area of Deanwood and Collinsdale Roads, said a statement issued by Baltimore County Police.

After officers arrived to investigate, the two individuals attempted to flee on foot. Police caught the two and took them into custody.

Upon further investigation, police determined both suspects had outstanding arrest warrants related to a series of commercial robberies, the statement said.

The two suspects have been linked to robberies and attempted robberies across Baltimore County, as well as incidents outside the county, according to police.

Baltimore County Police are collaborating with detectives with the Baltimore Police Department on the case, the statement said.

The suspects have been linked to incidents in these areas:

October 26, 2026 – 6200 block of Falls Road, 21209 (robbery)

October 26, 2026 – 1100 block of Merritt Boulevard, 21222 (attempted robbery)

November 9, 2026 – 2800 block of Rolling Road, 21244 (attempted robbery)

Baltimore County Police are continuing to investigate the case and said additional charges may be filed against the suspects.