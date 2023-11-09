Two students, teacher injured in fight at Academy for College and Career Exploration

BALTIMORE -- Two students and a teacher were injured in a fight involving a knife at the Academy for College and Career Exploration (ACEE) Thursday morning.

School officials say a student brought a knife into school and got into an altercation with at least three other students.

The student who brought the weapon cut herself, according to officials.

Another student received a cut above her eye, and a teacher who intervened in the fight received minor injuries - but it is not known whether those injuries are from the knife.

The student who brought the knife to school was taken into police custody.

WJZ will provide more updates to this story as they become available.