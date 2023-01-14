Two speed lanes, two lanes through toll plaza to open southbound for drivers at Fort McHenry tunnel

Two speed lanes, two lanes through toll plaza to open southbound for drivers at Fort McHenry tunnel

Two speed lanes, two lanes through toll plaza to open southbound for drivers at Fort McHenry tunnel

BALTIMORE - Two highway speed lanes and two lanes through the toll plaza will be open for travelers on I-95 southbound at the Fort McHenry Tunnel.

The opened lanes will begin on Sunday, January 15.

All drivers must obey the posted speed limits for the lane of travel.

Drivers traveling in the left two lanes through the toll plaza will use the southbound left tube (Bore 2).

Commercial vehicles and drivers using Exit 55/Key Highway should stay right and use the southbound right tube (Bore 1).

Drivers entering southbound I-95 from Keith Avenue should use caution when merging with oncoming traffic.

Tolling remains in effect.

Northbound traffic shift and toll gantry activation is anticipated to occur last January to early February, weather permitting.

Always properly mount your E-ZPass transporter and keep your account up to date to receive the lowest toll rate.