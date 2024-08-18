Two siblings believed to have been abducted in North Baltimore, police say

BALTIMORE -- Two siblings are believed to have been abducted in North Baltimore, police say.

Officers say 10-year-old Alexis and 8-year-old Alex were last seen around 6:24 p.m. on Sunday getting into a white or cream-colored SUV in the 4900 block of Edgemere Avenue.

Alexis was last seen wearing a white and blue top, black pants, and black, red and gray Jordan sneakers. Alex was last seen wearing a gray Under Armor shirt, dark-colored pants and black and white sneakers.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the two children is urged to dial 911.