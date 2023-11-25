Two shot, killed in Southwest Baltimore Sunday morning

BALTIMORE- Detectives are investigating a shooting that killed 2 people Saturday morning in Southwest Baltimore.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 300 block of Chapel Gate Lane around 5 a.m.

According to a release, upon arrival, officers found a 21-year-old man and 20-year-old woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Both received medical help and were taken to an area hospital where they were pronounced dead, police said.

This incident remains under investigation. Detectives urge anyone with information to contact them at410-396-2100 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Stay with WJZ for more updates.