Watch CBS News
Local News

Two police officers hospitalized after car crash in Dundalk community

By Andrew Adeolu

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- Two officers in Dundalk were injured in a car crash on Saturday evening, according to the Baltimore County Police Department.

The driver and passenger of a police cruiser were transported to a nearby hospital after a two-vehicle crash that occurred in the area of Portship and Sollers Point Road. 

The Baltimore County Police Crash Team is investigating the incident.

This story is developing. Stay with WJZ for more information.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.