Two police officers hospitalized after car crash in Dundalk community
BALTIMORE -- Two officers in Dundalk were injured in a car crash on Saturday evening, according to the Baltimore County Police Department.
The driver and passenger of a police cruiser were transported to a nearby hospital after a two-vehicle crash that occurred in the area of Portship and Sollers Point Road.
The Baltimore County Police Crash Team is investigating the incident.
