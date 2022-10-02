Watch CBS News
Two people shot near Catonsville shopping plaza Saturday, police say

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County officers are investigating a double shooting near a shopping plaza in Catonsville, according to authorities.

Officers learned of the shooting around 9:05 p.m. on Saturday, police said.

They found two people with gunshot wounds, according to authorities.

The injured individuals were taken to a local hospital, police said.

Investigators did not make public the gender, age, or condition of the gunshot victims.

Baltimore County detectives are investigating the shooting, according to authorities.

CBS Baltimore Staff
First published on October 1, 2022 / 10:52 PM

