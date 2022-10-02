Two people shot near Catonsville shopping plaza Saturday, police say

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County officers are investigating a double shooting near a shopping plaza in Catonsville, according to authorities.

Officers learned of the shooting around 9:05 p.m. on Saturday, police said.

They found two people with gunshot wounds, according to authorities.

The injured individuals were taken to a local hospital, police said.

Investigators did not make public the gender, age, or condition of the gunshot victims.

Baltimore County detectives are investigating the shooting, according to authorities.