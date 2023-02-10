Watch CBS News
Local News

Two miniature donkeys make their Super Bowl pick at the Maryland Zoo

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

Two miniature donkeys make their Superbowl pick at the Maryland Zoo
Two miniature donkeys make their Superbowl pick at the Maryland Zoo 00:56

BALTIMORE — The Maryland Zoo's two miniature Mediterranean donkeys, Harry and Lloyd, had the chance to predict this weekend's Super Bowl winner in their annual tradition. 

To add some fun to their selection, the brothers received two footballs, each filled with delicious veggies, and were allowed to choose which one they wanted.

Although it's hard to tell which team was chosen as the potential winner, the two donkeys were certainly delighted by the veggie-filled footballs.

This fun exercise is only one example of the enrichment activities that the Animal Team at the Maryland Zoo creates for the animals to keep them mentally and physically engaged. 

Such activities are essential to animal welfare, and allow the animals to demonstrate their species-typical behavior while providing them with the opportunity to exercise control or choice over their environment and enhancing their well-being.

You can read about the donkey's by visiting the Maryland Zoo website.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on February 10, 2023 / 12:15 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.