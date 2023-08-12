Two men injured in two overnight shootings in Baltimore City

One person dead following double shooting in Northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Two men are recovering after being shot in two different shootings early Saturday morning, according to Baltimore City Police.

Around 12:18 a.m., officers were sent to the 100 block of N. Highland Avenue to investigate a reported shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a crime scene. A short time later, a 44-year-old man walked into a local hospital seeking treatment for a gunshot wound.

Southeast District Shooting detectives responded and assumed control over the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Southeast District detectives, at 410-396-2422.

Then, around 12:47 a.m., officers went to the 1600 block of Presbury Street for a Shotspotter alert.

When they arrived, officers located a 52-year-old man inside a home suffering from a gunshot wound to the body and a graze wound.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Western District Shooting detectives responded and assumed control over the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Western District detectives, at 410-396-2477.