BALTIMORE - Two men were arrested Tuesday in Southeast Baltimore after they were stopped in a stolen vehicle from Pennsylvania.

Zahmir Silver, 20, and Kyle Parker, 19, were taken into custody after they were pulled over on Pulaski Highway.

Stolen Auto Arrests



On Nov. 14, 2023, Regional Auto Theft Taskforce (RATT) officers were on Pulaski Highway, when they received a License Plate Reader hit on a stolen vehicle.



Officers recovered a loaded handgun, which was in plain sight.