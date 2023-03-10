Men arrested near a Baltimore Royal Farms after woman kidnapped, carjacked in Owings Mills

BALTIMORE -- Two men have been arrested in connection to kidnapping and carjacking in Owings Mills, Maryland, according to charging documents obtained by WJZ.

Deandre Jackson, 35, and another man were arrested after they were found to be in possession of a vehicle belonging to a woman who was taken against her will and forced to withdraw hundreds of dollars from an ATM, according to court documents. The car was found at a Royal Farm on Pulaski Highway in Northeast Baltimore.

The woman left her house in a 2018 Acura TLX around 8 p.m. on Monday to pick up food at the Chick-fil-A in the 10100 block of Reisterstown Road, the documents state.

When she returned to her home, she was approached by Jackson who allegedly accosted her at gunpoint with "a dark long barreled revolver" and ordered her back into her car, according to the documents.

She initially got into the driver's seat but Jackson ordered her into the front passenger seat, the charging documents continued.

Once she and Jackson were in the vehicle, he demanded cash from her but the woman said she didn't have any money, according to the court documents. That's when Jackson began riffling through her pockets to find her wallet.

"He began to pull out each credit/debit card to inquire how much money each card had on it," the charging documents state. "The suspect located a M&T Bank card and demanded the victim withdrawal $1,000 from that account. With the victim being held at gunpoint in the passenger seat, the suspect drove to the M&T Bank at 9840 Reisterstown Road whereupon he attempted a $1,000 withdrawal."

The ATM showed insufficient funds, so Jackson lowered the amount of his withdrawal request and forced the woman to take out $500 for him. That transaction was successful, according to court documents.

Jackson then focused on the woman's Venmo credit card. He made her attempt to withdraw cash with the card at the M&T Bank but the bank's money machine would not recognize the card, the charging documents state.

The woman told Jackson that she could only use the card at Royal Farm Stores and 7-Eleven stores, according to court documents.

Jackson demanded that she give him the PIN number to the card and then kept it. Afterward, he drove her to the BP gas station at 9604 Reisterstown Road, which is where he let the woman out of the Acura and left her along Greenspring Valley Road, the charging documents state.

The woman walked toward the Village Wine and Spirit in the 9100 block of Reisterstown Road, which is where she was able to call 911, according to court documents.

"It's a violation, especially when they take something that belongs to you," Owings Mills resident Brooke Jordan said.

Jordan said she was surprised that the incident occurred in the Owings Mills area and would do her best to be more cautious in the future.

The charging documents went on to say the woman told first responders that the man who overpowered her was around 25 years old, about 5'8", and with a thin build, the charging documents state. She said he was wearing a black balaclava face mask, black-hooded jacket, and black pants with white and red tennis shoes.

Investigators learned that the woman's cell phone had been recovered near the intersection of Reisterstown Road and Craddock Lane, according to court documents.

She had left it inside her Acura and Jackson had driven off with it. Her friends were able to help officers find it in a bush using an information-sharing system, the charging documents state.

The woman later learned that her Venmo credit card had been used at two 7-Eleven ATMs in Pikesville. Her bank records showed that withdrawals of $200 each had been made between 8:30 p.m. and 9 p.m., according to court documents.

Charging documents show that investigators were able to find the woman's Acura through a feature called Acura Link, which provides geographic updates on a vehicle's location.

"A member from Acura Link notified detectives at approximately 1:15 AM concerning the vehicle's status and they provided a location of 6 S. Gay St in Baltimore City," court documents state. "Several detectives assigned to the Regional Auto Theft Task Force (RATT) responded to the area of S Gay Street and located the vehicle parked, but it went mobile very shortly thereafter.

The RATT detectives were able to catch up with Jackson at the Royal Farms located at 6201 Pulaski Highway on Tuesday, the charging documents state.

Jackson and another man were inside the woman's Acura and fled when detectives approached it, leaving the engine running, according to court documents.

The person who was driving the vehicle was taken into custody and then transported to Bayview Hospital for injuries that he sustained during the detainment process, the charging documents state.

That person had a loaded handgun and will be charged in Baltimore City with charges related to grand theft auto and handgun possession, according to court documents.

Meanwhile, Jackson "ran through fenced in lots in that immediate area," the charging documents state.

The Baltimore County Police Department's helicopter was flying above Jackson and assisting officers as they attempted to take them into custody, according to court documents.

They finally captured him near the intersection of Mapleton Avenue and Erdman Avenue. He was found to be wearing clothing that matched the description provided by the woman, the charging documents state.

Officers learned he had discarded clothing as he fled from detectives. The helicopter crew was able to direct detectives to a black knit cap, black balaclava-style facemask, and dark knit winter gloves that Jackson allegedly discarded, according to court documents.

"All of these items are consistent with what the victim described the suspect to be wearing during the incident," the charging documents state. "He was not in possession of a handgun, but he was wearing a shoulder holster. He was also found to be in possession of $916. It should be noted a total of $900.00 worth of withdrawn money was stolen from the victim. In addition, a review of surveillance video from the aforementioned 7Eleven locations shows the suspect enter the stores at the same time as the transactions with the victim's account withdraws, wearing the same clothing he was arrested in."

Court documents show that Jackson was taken to Baltimore County Police Headquarters where he immediately requested a lawyer and "refused to provide detectives with any identifying information."

Officers took Jackson to the Woodlawn Precinct where they were able to identify him through his fingerprints, the charging documents state.

Jackson faces charges of kidnapping, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, possession of a firearm used in a felony-violent crime, carjacking, armed robbery, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, and various theft charges, according to court documents.