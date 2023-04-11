Two Maryland women's basketball players picked in first round of WNBA Draft

Monday was a big night for the Maryland women's basketball program.

Two of its players were selected in the first round of the WNBA Draft.

Senior forward Diamond Miller was chosen second overall by the Minnesota Lynx.

She was drafted only behind South Carolina's Aliyah Boston who went first to Indiana.

Miller led the Terps in scoring and rebounds this season. She was an All-Big Ten First-team selection.

Miller was the Terps highest draft pick 2009.

Then, Terps guard Abby Meyers was picked 11th overall by the Dallas Wings.

Meyers played this season for Maryland after transferring from Princeton.

She averaged 14 points per game and shot 39 percent from the 3-point arc.

Ten players who have played for Maryland coach Brenda Frese have been selected in the first round of the WNBA Draft.