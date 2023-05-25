Watch CBS News
Two injured in 'serious' crash involving mail truck in Silver Spring, officials say

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Two people were injured in a serious crash involving a mail truck Thursday afternoon in Silver Spring, Montgomery County officials said.

Officials said the USPS truck crashed with another car at the intersection of New Hampshire Avenue and Adelphi Road.

Two people were taken to the hospital - one to trauma and the other was non-life-threatening, officials said,

Investigators have not determined the cause of the crash.

First published on May 25, 2023 / 1:36 PM

