Two Harford County schools warn to don't drink the water over concerning levels of PFAS

BALTIMORE -- Two Harford County schools -- Fallston High and Harford Technical High -- are experiencing contaminated water and students are encouraged to avoid drinking the water.

The district sent a letter to families on August 13 noting that the schools have concerning levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).

PFAS are a class of manmade chemicals that are resistant to grease, oil, water, and heat. Harford County school district says PFAs have been used in many products since the 1940s, including:

Cleaning products

Water-resistant fabrics like rain jackets, umbrellas, and tents

Grease-resistant paper

Nonstick cookware

Personal care products like shampoo, dental floss, nail polish, and eye makeup

Stain-resistant coatings on carpets, upholstery, and other fabrics

Fire-fighting foams

PFAS are manmade chemicals (PFAS) that can be found in ground water and consequently feed into water wells.

"As a result of the EPA regulation, the Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE) began proactively testing water wells in our schools," Harford County schools said in the letter. "While the EPA does not require action until 2027, we will be informing families at the schools who have wells that the MDE reports tested positive. Some schools, including our school, have tested positive at a level that MDE has strongly recommended we ensure no one drinks the water from the well."