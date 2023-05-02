Two convenience stores robbed at gunpoint within an hour in Anne Arundel County

BALTIMORE - Police are investigating a pair of armed robberies Tuesday morning at convenience stores in Anne Arundel County.

A 7-Eleven, on Annapolis Road in Odenton, was robbed around 4 a.m. Police said a Black male in his 20s or 30s, showed a handgun to the clerk, demanded money before walking behind the counter and stealing the cash.

He was wearing all black clothing, a black face mask and had a black bag.

About an hour later, an Exxon gas station, on Ridge Road in Hanover, showed a gun to an employee, who opened the cash register and handed the thief the money. The employee then handed over his keys in which the suspect took off in the 2020 Toyota RAV 4.

The suspect is described as a Black male, in his 20s or 30s, wearing all black clothing, black face mask and black bag.

Police have not said if they believe the robberies are connected.